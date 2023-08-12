Former Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu set to join Legon Cities

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu is likely to make a return to the Ghana Premier League by joining Legon Cities FC in time for the 2023/24 league season.

According to reliable sources, an arrangement has been made that will allow Senanu to join Legon Cities FC permanently.

The midfielder who recently featured for Nations FC after helping them gain promotion is set to join Legon Cities FC on a free transfer.

After being released from Asante Kotoko, the talented midfielder first signed with Nations FC which was known as Bekwai Youth Football Academy in January 2022.

Senanu's tenure with Kotoko was ruined by a serious injury, which made him surplus to requirements for the squad.

He injured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a CAF Confederation Cup qualifying match against Coton Sport in 2018. He needed surgery for this injury in Germany, which kept him out of action for close to two years.

Senanu triumphantly recovered to full fitness despite the setback, making Mariano Barreto's team for the recently finished season even though he didn't play in any competitive games.

Senanu, in particular, was essential to Nations FC's successful campaign to win promotion to the premiership the previous season.

New Legon Cities coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has identified Senanu as a player who would help him achieve his target with the Royals