Former Kotoko midfielder Serge Eric Zeze seals move to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca

Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca have secured the services of former Asante Kotoko midfielder Serge Eric Zeze.

The talented Ivorian recently ended his stint with the Ghana Premier League side and has now joined Raja Casablanca on a free transfer.

Zeze is known for his exceptional skills and vision on the field, making him a highly sought-after player in African football. His ability to control the game and create scoring opportunities is expected to bring a new dynamic to Raja Casablanca's midfield.

The arrival of Zeze is seen as a significant boost for Raja Casablanca, which is looking to strengthen its squad for the upcoming season. With Zeze's experience and talent, the Moroccan giants are hopeful of achieving greater success in both domestic and continental competitions.

Raja fans are eagerly anticipating how Serge Eric Zeze will fit into the team's plans and the impact his presence will have on their performance. His addition is expected to enhance the squad's depth and provide more options for the coaching staff.

Despite his qualities, Zeze was among the 18 players offloaded by the Porcupine Warriors as they aim to overhaul their squad ahead of the new season. Kotoko's decision comes after a disappointing sixth-place finish in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League.

Zeze's move to Raja Casablanca marks a new chapter in his career, and both the player and the club are optimistic about the future.