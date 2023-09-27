Former Kotoko midfielder Umar Bashiru criticises poor player welfare in Ghana

Former Ghana Premier League midfielder Umar Bashiru has expressed his discontent with the conditions for players in the league, describing them as "bad and disgusting."

The 26-year-old, who previously played for Asante Kotoko and Karela United, moved to Insurance FC in Ethiopia in 2022 and has now joined newly promoted Premier League side Commercial Bank Ethiopia (CBSE) SA.

In an interview with Africa-foot.com, Bashiru voiced his concerns about player welfare in the Ghana Premier League, stating, "I don't want to come back to Ghana and play again."

He emphasised the poor salary and accommodation conditions for players and expressed his desire to retire outside Ghana due to these challenges.

During his time with Insurance FC, Bashiru made a significant impact, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 27 games across various competitions.

He has now joined CBE SA, where he will play alongside former Ghana Premier League star Caleb Amankwa, who joined the club from Hearts of Oak on a free transfer.