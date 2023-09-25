Former Kotoko midfielder Umar Bashiru reveals why Ethiopian League is 'very competitive' 

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Umar Bashiru has shed light on the competitive nature of the Ethiopian Premier League, attributing it to the league's financial strength and the calibre of players it attracts.

The 26-year-old midfielder made a significant impact in the league after joining Insurance FC of Ethiopia in 2022. His exceptional performances earned him a move to the newly promoted Premier League side, Commercial Bank Ethiopia SA.

In an interview with Adamu Muftawu of Radio Gold Sports, Umar Bashiru shared insights into the Ethiopian league's competitiveness, saying, "The Ethiopian league is also very competitive because of the monetary aspect and the players they bring in this league, it has made it very competitive."

Bashiru went on to highlight the stylistic differences between the Ethiopian league and the Ghana Premier League, emphasising that Ethiopian teams tend to prioritize possession-based football and technical aspects of play. In contrast, he noted that the Ghana Premier League is known for its physicality and places a greater emphasis on the physical aspect of the game.

The midfielder, who has previous experience with West Africa Football Academy and Karela United, had a productive spell with Insurance FC, contributing two goals and five assists in 27 games across various competitions before making the move to CBE SA.

Umar Bashiru is now part of Commercial Bank Ethiopia SA, where he teams up with former Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwa, who joined the club on a free transfer.