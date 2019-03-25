Former Kotoko player Mallam Yahaya dares management to give him the coaching job

Former Asante Kotoko star Mallam Yahaya has challenged management of the club to hand him the coaching role and he will change the fortunes of the team in three months.

According to Yahaya, Asante Kotoko is the easiest club to coach because you get the resources you need with ease.

"I dare Kotoko Management to give me the Coaching role for just 3 months and I will change their fortunes because I have learnt a lot in Germany and I believe I can single handedly lead Kotoko to success," he told Ashh FMM SuperSports.

"Kotoko is the easiest team to coach in Ghana because you get access to everything you need as a Coach and the only thing you need is how to apply your Knowledge to the players," he added.

Coach Kwablah Akonnor has been under intense scrutiny following the Porcupine Warriors exit in the CAF Confederation Cup.

According information reaching GHANASoccernet.com, Akonnor has requested for a change of assistant coach after presenting his report to management of the club.

Mallam Yahaya has availed himself for the position declaring himself ready to serve the club with the knowledge acquired from coaching.

"I know and trust myself that I can help Kotoko to win African Cup. I'm ever ready to be the Assistant coach for Kotoko if I'm given the opportunity," he said.