Former Kotoko player Oli Rahman Struggles to watch club's games

Asante Kotoko legend Oli Rahman says he struggles to watch the club's recent games due to their underwhelming performances.

The Porcupine Warriors, who were unable to defend their Ghana Premier League title, have had a disappointing season.

Currently occupying the 4th position on the league standings with 51 points, Kotoko's uninspiring form has left Rahman disheartened.

In an interview with Kessben FM, the former Ghanaian midfielder admitted that he has refrained from watching Kotoko's games due to their poor performances.

"Due to the bad performance, it has now become very challenging and uncomfortable for me to watch Asante Kotoko games," Rahman expressed. "I can't watch until after the end of the game, and I will check the results."

As the Ghana Premier League season draws to a close, Kotoko will have their final match against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday. The outcome of this game will mark the conclusion of a disappointing campaign for the club.