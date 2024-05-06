Former Kotoko star Abdul Razak identifies goal scoring as key issue in ongoing campaign

Asante Kotoko legend Abdul Razak has pinpointed goal scoring as a significant challenge for the club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors appear to have regained their form, securing back-to-back victories in the domestic top flight following a string of poor results in the second round.

Razak witnessed the former champions in action as they hosted Legon Cities on matchday 29 of the Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Legon Cities on their home turf, courtesy of goals from Steven Desse Mukwala and defender Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed.

While expressing satisfaction with the team's overall performance, Razak lamented their inefficiency in front of goal.

“The performance today is better than their previous games. It’s been a while since I went to the stadium, and moreover, the team's performance in their games was not encouraging. But from what I saw against Legon Cities, I think the performance now is not bad. The only problem I saw in the team is their finishing,” he remarked.

Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 10th position in the Ghana Premier League table with 40 points from 29 matches.