Former Kotoko star Eric Bekoe claims he would have had more success with Black Stars now

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Kwabena Bekoe has claimed that he would have had a more successful national team career if he had emerged onto the scene now, considering his performance during his playing days.

The top scorer of the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League stated that he only made five substitute appearances for the senior national team, the Black Stars, throughout his playing career.

He believes that players like Asamoah Gyan, Matthew Amoah, and others were top players who limited his opportunities with the national team.

"I think if it were today, with the prowess I was showing back then, I would have comfortably made it there. But you can't say anything about when God wants you to be somewhere because every day is a working day," he told Joy Sports.

"You always have to be ready whenever you get the chance, do what you have to do, and leave the rest to God."