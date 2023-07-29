Former Kotoko star Eric Donkor thrilled after being named acting CEO of Koforidua Suhyen SC

Former Asante Kotoko captain Eric Donkor has expressed his delight at being named the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club, a lower-tier team in Ghana.

The club announced the appointment through a post on social media on July 27, 2023.

In a Facebook post, Koforidua Suhyen SC conveyed their excitement in welcoming Donkor as their new Acting CEO.

Donkor takes over the position from Eric Alagidede, a young football administrator who has moved to Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC as General Manager.

“I am pleased to be the new Acting CEO of this Unique Club (KSSC). As a go-getter willing to learn, I am certain my skill set and recent education will play a major role in my new professional endeavour," said Donkor, expressing his gratitude to the Club president and management for their trust in him.

Donkor is part of a growing number of Ghanaian footballers who have transitioned to football administration after retiring from playing.