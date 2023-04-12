Former Kotoko star Godwin Ablordey takes swipe at current players

Former Asante Kotoko star, Godwin Ablordey, has criticized the current crop of players at the club, stating that none of them would have made the team during their playing days.

Ablordey, who is now the assistant coach of King Faisal, made the comments in an interview with Akoma FM.

According to Ablordey, Kotoko currently lacks the quality of players they used to have in the past, such as Stephen Oduro and Jordan, among others.

He blamed the lack of quality players in the Ghana Premier League, saying that most players in other clubs are average, unlike during their time when most players were in the senior national teams.

“I won't blame the current management for recruiting these average players because the league itself lacks quality. Most of the players playing in the other clubs are average ones unlike during our time when most of the players were in the senior national teams,” Ablordey said.

He went on to suggest that Kotoko should scout outside the shores of Ghana to recruit quality players, even though it is costly. Ablordey also urged the fans to support the team financially by attending matches so that management can recruit the kind of quality they are craving for.

“I'm sorry to say this, but none of the current Kotoko crop of players would have gotten a place in our team during our playing days,” Ablordey concluded.