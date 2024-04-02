Former Kotoko star Wilberforce Mfum calls for fans to discipline players amid poor performance

Former Wilberforce Mfum Asante Kotoko is advocating for aggressive disciplinary action against the team's players in response to their recent string of poor performances.

The Porcupine Warriors recently suffered four consecutive losses for the first time in 14 years, culminating in their defeat to Nations FC. This downturn has seen them descend to ninth place in the Ghana Premier League standings and an early exit from the FA Cup.

Expressing his frustration with the team's decline, Mfum emphasized the unacceptable nature of these results for the passionate supporters of the club. Speaking to Akoma FM, he urged the players to show greater dedication to the team.

"The only advice I have for the players is that before wearing Kotoko’s jersey, they must be dedicated and have the team at heart, always play for the team with full commitment, and not with a lazy attitude," Mfum stated.

Amidst mounting pressure from fans for a turnaround in the team's fortunes, Mfum went further, suggesting that the players should face physical consequences from the fans for their lackluster performances.

"I think the players have never been beaten before; they should have been beaten by the fans after the losing streak so they understand their worth. How can you be bought with a large sum of money and then give such a poor performance?" he questioned.

As Kotoko seeks to revive their season, currently trailing the league leaders by ten points, their upcoming fixture against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem carries significant importance.