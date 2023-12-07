Former Kotoko striker backs Medeama to beat Yanga in CAF Champions League clash

Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Manu has expressed confidence that Medeama will emerge victorious in their CAF Champions League encounter against Young Africans.

The Yellow and Mauves will host Yanga at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday in a bid to secure their second consecutive victory in the competition.

Manu believes that Medeama's recovery from their initial 3-0 loss to Al Ahly SC, followed by a convincing 2-0 triumph over CR Belouizdad, gives them an edge going into the match against Yanga.

"Draw or defeat against CR Belouizdad could have dampened their spirit. It is an advantage for Medeama ahead of their game against Yanga having recovered from their early setback," Manu told Kessben FM, as reported by Footballghana.com.

The former striker also highlighted the significance of Medeama's strong second-half display in their previous fixture, suggesting that it bodes well for their chances against Yanga.

"Medeama have a good second half and I believe they will definitely beat Yanga," Manu asserted.

The Ghanaian champions have received a boost with the return of their star forward Jonathan Sowah, who is now available for selection after serving a suspension. However, Medeama will miss the services of the influential duo Fatawu Hamidu and Theophilus Anobah due to injuries.