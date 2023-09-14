Former Kotoko striker criticises Ghanaian clubs' treatment of players

Former Asante Kotoko striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu has voiced concerns over the treatment of Ghanaian players, suggesting that their hasty departures from the country are often prompted by poor treatment within the domestic league.

Safiu pointed to a recent incident involving Legon Cities FC goalkeeper William Essu, who fell ill, with the club allegedly learning about his condition through viral social media images.

He criticised Ghanaian clubs for not adequately caring for players and expressed frustration over their readiness to criticize players leaving for better opportunities abroad.

Safiu posted on Twitter, saying, "They will see us going to Iraq; some of them will start talking nonsense. Kaish Ghana football. You telling us your attention was just drawn to your very own goalkeeper health issue, meaning you people never knew."

Meanwhile, in an official club statement, Legon Cities FC assured that efforts are underway to help goalkeeper William Essu.