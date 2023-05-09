Former Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe attributes successful stint at club to sacrifice

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe, has credited his successful stint with the club to his sacrifice and dedication.

The 36-year-old played for the Ghanaian giants in the 2007/08 season and emerged as the top scorer, helping the team win the Ghana Premier League title. Bekoe scored 17 goals in 23 games, earning the top scorer prize.

Speaking about his time at the club, Bekoe said that he was committed to cutting out anything that would hinder his performance.

He revealed that he dedicated the first round of the season to doing whatever he could to showcase his skills, and he put aside anything that could contradict his performance. Bekoe emphasized that it was all about sacrifice and dedication.

"It's all about sacrifice, as I keep on saying, and dedication.

"I told myself that I wanted to give myself the first round of the season to do whatever magic I could do. Anything that would contradict my performance, I put aside," he told Joy Sports.

"I concentrated, and the first half of the season was magical. So, I realized that if I kept pushing, it would help in the future. When I kept pushing, it brought something for the future."