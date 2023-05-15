Former Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe urges players to be devoted for future rewards

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has urged the present playing body to be loyal and serve the club in order to reap larger rewards in the future.

During the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League season, the 36-year-old left an indelible mark on the Porcupine Warriors' history, scoring 17 goals in 23 games and propelling the side to the league title.

Bekoe feels that the main financial rewards of playing for Asante Kotoko are reaped after retirement, especially when a big commitment to the club has been made.

"When you are playing for Asante Kotoko, you don't experience the financial benefits until you have finished playing. It's only after you have left a mark that you start to enjoy," he shared with Joy Sports.

"At present, I can confidently say that I am enjoying greater financial benefits from Asante Kotoko than when I was actively playing. The fans remember the things I have accomplished. Whenever I go somewhere, they treat me exceptionally well and provide me with top-notch treatment."

His comment follows a number of criticisms suffered by the current players of the club who have been blamed for lack of commitment in their performance causing their struggles.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently sixth on the table with four matches to end the season. They trail eight points behind current leaders Aduana Stars.