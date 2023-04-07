Former Kotoko striker Francis Andy Kumi open to joining Hearts of Oak

Kotoku Royals striker, Francis Andy Kumi, has revealed that he is open to the possibility of joining Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak.

The 23-year-old has been attracting interest from several clubs, including Hearts of Oak, following his impressive performance in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Since joining Kotoku Royals in February, Kumi has scored nine goals in twelve matches, making him one of the most sought-after players in the league. Despite the interest from Hearts of Oak, Kumi remains focused on his current club.

“Accra Hearts of Oak is a big club in Ghana, but I don’t want to make any decision now because of where I am. I want to focus on Kotoku Royals," Kumi told Ghanasportspage.com. "There is more time after the season, and I will leave that to my agent [Arthur Legacy] to decide. I will be happy to have that challenge, but my focus is on Kotoku Royals for now."

Kumi acknowledges that every player is ready for a new challenge, and he is prepared to join Hearts of Oak if the offer is acceptable. However, he is also content to remain with Kotoku Royals.

"Every player is ready for a new challenge. I will be prepared to join Hearts of Oak if the offer is acceptable, but if I have to remain with Kotoku Royals, I will," he said.

The former Asante Kotoko striker's impressive performance has made him one of the most talked-about players in the Ghana Premier League, and it remains to be seen which club he will join next. For now, Kumi is focused on helping Kotoku Royals achieve their objectives this season.