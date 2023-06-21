Former Kotoko striker Mark Adu Amofah launches AA Sports International Foundation to support young Ghanaian footballers

Former Asante Kotoko striker Mark Adu Amofah has officially launched a foundation aimed at offering opportunities to young Ghanaian footballers to develop their talents.

The event was graced by the Chief of Ashiaman Nii Annan Adzor I, football administrators, ex-players and football fans.

The AA Sports International has been birthed to create a new path in football that seeks to enrich the lives of the youth through the power of the sport with initiatives that promote accessible, fair and abuse-free sport for youth.

The former Black Satellites and Meteors forward is focused on offering opportunities to the young Ghanaian Child, with emphasis on balancing education and football, highlighting the need to create awareness that young players can pursue both.

“We want to create an avenue where young footballers can find comfort in pursuing their dreams without giving up their education. We are looking to provide training kits, equipment, scouting, education and even more importantly, mentoring to aspiring young footballers from all around the country irrespective of their language, personality or gender. As our slogan says “Sports Equality For All”, Adu Amofa revealed in his address.

Former Vice President of the GFA, Fred Pappoe lauded the efforts of the Adu Amofah.

“Reminding all of us on the need to have or prepare for life after retirement and also looking at the young ones who are coming is extremely noble and we can only encourage ourselves that no matter where we find ourselves, we should be guided by the ideals of Mark,” Pappoe said.

AA Sports International has already started operations and is expected to roll out several programmes soon.