Former Kotoko striker Nasiru Gani advises club on how to be compete at the highest level

Former Asante Kotoko striker Nasiru Gani believes playing consistently in African inter-club competitions will give help them rub shoulders with big teams on the continent.

Since their last victory in the CAF Champions League in 1983, the Porcupine Warriors are yet to make an impact in the renowned competitions. For the Ghanaian giants, getting to the group stages of the premier African club championship has also proved difficult.

According to Gani, qualifying for the CAF Champions League or the Confederations Cup on a regular basis is the only way Kotoko can become prominent once more in Africa.

“To be able to win the Champions League or the Confederation Cup, Kotoko will need to always play in the competition in order to gather enough experience,” Gani told Fox FM.

“If you look at it, the club will not be in Africa this season. Even Ogum who won the league with the team before he left was not the one that took them to Africa and so he will also need that experience.”

“That has been the main problem of Kotoko. Today they go to Africa and fail.

The last time Asante Kotoko made it to the CAF Champions League was last season after winning the Premier League two seasons ago but got knocked out in the preliminary stage.

Prosper Narteh Ogum has returned to the club having left at the end of the 2021/22 season and is set to lead the club in the new season with the aim of bouncing back to their glorious moments.