Former Kotoko striker Stephen Amankona confirms talks with Hearts of Oak

Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Amankona has confirmed Hearts of Oak have expressed interest in acquiring his services.

According to Amankona, he has held talks with the Phobians over a possible transfer ahead of the upcoming season.

"Yes, some of their leaders, including Samuel Inkoom, have held talks with me," in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

Amankona expressed his eagerness to join Hearts of Oak saying, "Accra Hearts of Oak is a big club, and I'm ready. The most important thing is the deal. If the deal is good, I will join them."

The 23-year-old attacker returned to Berekum Chelsea in January after an unsuccessful spell at Kotoko. Prior to signing with the Porcupine Warriors two seasons ago, Amankona showcased his talent with Berekum Chelsea in the Ghanaian top flight during the 2020/21 season, scoring 10 goals in 28 matches and helping the team reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The potential acquisition of Amankona would provide a significant boost to the frontline of Hearts of Oak following their struggles in the just-ended campaign.