Former Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed joins Ethiopian champions Jimma Aba Jiffa

Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed has joined Ethiopian giants Jimma Aba Jiffar.

The 29-year old joins the Ethiopian champions from Equato-guinean side Futuro Kings.

The striker becomes the third Ghanaian to join the club after goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe made the switch to the East African country.

Mohammed has huge experience playing on the continent after representing Moroccan club Raja Casablanca, Maritzburg United and Futuro Kings.

He played for Ashantigold, Medeama, Asante Kotoko and Elmina Sharks.