Former Kotoko supporters chief confident in Ghana Premier League victory 

Former Asante Kotoko National Circles Council Chairman Kwaku Amponsah popularly known as Chairman K5 has confidently predicted that the club will secure the Ghana Premier League title this season.

After a challenging start to the campaign, Asante Kotoko showed remarkable improvement to finish third in the first round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Chairman K5 shared his optimism about Kotoko's chances during an interview with Kessben FM.

"We are focused on the Ghana Premier League because we want to go to Africa next season and to represent Ghana in Africa, it’s either you win the league or the FA Cup," Chairman K5 stated. He added, "We are out of the FA Cup, so all that we have to do is to win the league and go to Africa. I’m confident Kotoko will win the league."

As the Premier League resumes this weekend, Asante Kotoko will face Heart of Lions in the week 18 fixture.

The recent victory in the JA Kufuor Cup, where they secured a 2-1 win over Nsoatreman FC, has boosted the team's morale following their exit from the FA Cup.

Fans eagerly await the remainder of the season to see if Kotoko can turn Chairman K5's confidence into reality and clinch the league title.