Former Kotoko supporters chief Obeng Sekyere calls for appointment of an Executive Board Chairman

Former Ashanti Regional Circles Committee chairman of Asante Kotoko, Benjamin Obeng Sekyere is appealing to Manhyia to appoint an Executive Board Chairman instead of a separate board and management members.

His call comes after club owner, Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II ordered the dissolution of the board and management. Sekyere says this decision was inevitable given the disharmony between the two entities. This occurrence, he believes can be prevented in the future if an Executive Board Chairman is appointed.

“I will plead with the elders that going forward, looking at the trend it seems an Executive Board Chairman system will help Asante Kotoko. It will bring some peace between the board and management than having the board separate from the management,” he told Kessben Sports.

“In every organization, the ideal situation is having the board separate from the management but some decision-making in football can be tricky. So, if you get someone who will have oversight responsibility on both entities to prevent any friction,” Sekyere added.

By Suleman Asante