Former Legon Cities Andrews Manu midfielder thrilled to join Asante Kotoko

Midfielder Andrews Ntim has shared his excitement after completing his move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The 23-year-old signed a three-year deal to join the Porcupine Warriors after ending his stay with Legon Cities.

“I am thrilled to be joining a club with such rich history. I know this means a lot for my family and myself to be representing the greatest club in Ghana and one of the best in Africa," he told the club's official website.

"I am confident about achieving my dreams, and I know I can learn a lot from my teammates and the top coaches here. I simply can’t wait to put on the shirt and start playing.”

Ntim becomes Asante Kotoko's third signing ahead of the start of the new season following the capture of Nanabeyin Amoah and Yahaya Dawuni.

The Kumasi-based giants are preparing ahead of the new season with coach Prosper Ogum, who rejoined the club last week.