Former Legon Cities attacker Felix Hammond joins Nsoatreman FC

Former Legon Cities attacker Felix Hammond has completed a move to Nsoatreman FC ahead of the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old forward has reunited with his former coach Maxwell Konadu at the Nsoatre-based club and is expected to play a significant role in the team's campaign.

Nsoatreman FC are actively strengthening its squad as they prepare to compete with top clubs in the domestic top-flight league.

The club expressed confidence in Hammond's abilities, describing him as a striker with a proven track record of scoring goals and a clinical finisher who will be a valuable asset to the team.

In the previous season, Hammond scored one goal in the only league match he featured in for Legon Cities. His move to Nsoatreman FC represents an opportunity for him to further develop his career and contribute to his new team's success in the upcoming season.