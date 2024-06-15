Former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu passes away at 22

Former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu has tragically passed away at the age of 22.

Essu died on Saturday evening around 7 PM at the University of Cape Coast Hospital in the Central Region after being rushed there on Friday.

Despite undergoing a series of tests upon arrival, doctors were unable to determine the cause of his illness.

Essu was later transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further evaluation, but the results remained inconclusive.

On Saturday afternoon, there were signs of improvement in his condition. Unfortunately, he suffered a relapse later that evening and was pronounced dead by the doctors.

William Essu was a member of Ghana's U-23 team that qualified for the AFCON in Morocco last year.

Amid his illness, Essu had appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to pay his outstanding bonuses to help cover his medical expenses. Tragically, he passed away without receiving the funds owed to him for his service to the country.

This tragedy marks the second time in less than a year that Legon Cities has lost a goalkeeper. In September 2023, their goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey also passed away.

The football community in Ghana is mourning the loss of William Essu, whose promising career was cut short. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from fans, teammates, and officials, all expressing their grief and support for his family during this difficult time.