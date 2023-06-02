Former Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo believes team will regain GPL status soon

Former Liberty Professionals Football Club captain Samuel Sarfo believes his former team will be promoted to Ghana's top flight soon due to their "right structures."

The Dansoman-based side were demoted to the Division One League in July 2021 after spending 22 seasons in the Ghana Premier League and failed to bounce back last season, losing the spot to Kotoku Royals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the All Star Festival Soiree organised by the BAC Group, Sarfo who now plays for Kuwaiti side Al-Tadamon Sporting Club expressed optimism in the team indicating that it was a matter of time before they regained their Premier League status.

“They are doing their best but it’s just not the time yet for them to gain promotion…the structures are there and it’s just a matter of seasons. One season not going well doesn’t mean the management is bad and the players are bad. I know they will wrap things up and come back stronger.”

Liberty missed out on their target to regain promotion as Heart of Lions were confirmed Champions of Zone Threeof the Division One League.