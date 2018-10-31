Former Liberty Professionals star Gerald Arkson excited over MotM gong on debut for Kaynasli Belediyespor

Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Gerald Arkson has expressed his delight over his Man-of-the-Match performance for Kaynasli Belediyespor in their defeat against Hendekpor.

The versatile enforcer enjoyed a superlative home debut though they lost 3-1 Hendekpor.

The 22-year-old was elated with his performance in the game and hopes to churn out more of such display for the club.

“It was great opportunity for me to showcase my talent to the fans of my new side of what I can do,” Gerald revealed to Sportsnewsgh. com after the game.

“It wasn’t new to me since I had enough training with the team mates and hoping for an excellent season” he added.

Gerald Arkson was voted the most valuable player after the game.