Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher blames Thomas Partey for Arsenal's draw at West Ham

Former footballer turned pundit, Jamie Carragher has described Thomas Partey's performance against West Ham as the worst he has seen of the Ghanaian.

The Arsenal star gave away the ball easily leading to the Hammers first goal in the 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

The draw has left many wondering if Arsenal will bottle it after the lead between them and Manchester City was cut to four points, with the champions having a game in hand.

"Thomas Partey’s been fantastic this season for Arsenal, but this is the worst I’ve seen him play," he told Sky Sports.

"He’s just not at the races at all," he added.

"When you’re in the run-in for a title, there’s always that question mark against a team who haven’t won it before of, ‘have they got the nerve?’ said Carragher.

"And when they lose a game like this or drop points 2-0 up last week and this week, have they bottled it?

He continued: ‘This idea that Arsenal have bottled it or haven’t held their nerve, I think it’s completely the opposite because when you talk about someone getting nervous in the run-in, you can’t play as well as they did in the first half an hour at Anfield, or the first half an hour of this game [West Ham] – the football was out of this world."