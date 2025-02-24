Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher faces backlash over AFCON remarks

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has drawn criticism for downplaying the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a major tournament.

His remarks, made during Sky Sports' post-match analysis of Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City, were swiftly challenged by Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge.

Carragher suggested that Mohamed Salah’s ambition to be the best in the world might be hindered by playing for Egypt, arguing that he lacks participation in what he termed as a "major tournament."

Richards was quick to push back, emphasizing AFCON’s significance: "AFCON is a big tournament, just so you know."

Carragher then questioned Egypt's chances at the next World Cup, prompting further defense from Richards and Sturridge, who insisted AFCON holds the same prestige as the Euros and Copa AmÃ©rica.

Salah, meanwhile, continues his stellar form, with 30 goals and 21 assists in 38 appearances this season, leading Liverpool’s push for silverware.