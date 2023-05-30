Liverpool legend John Barnes advises Mohammed Kudus against rushing transfer move

Former Liverpool star John Barnes has advised Mohammed Kudus to remain patient with Ajax in order to develop consistency in his performance.

The in-form Black Stars midfielder has attracted interest from top European clubs including, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has reportedly rejected contract extension deals from Ajax indicating his eagerness to leave the club.

However, John Barnes believes it will be the best of decisions if Kudus stays longer and 'learn his trade'

“I advice every player to learn their trade, to be disciplined and humble. To stay at their club for a long period of time – so they can do that [learn their trade],” but football is different now anyways, it has changed. And we see that all the time, where a footballer has one good season and is transferred,” Barnes told Joy FM.

“I use myself as an example; when I played, you have to show a level of consistency over a period of time, before you were transferred. Because of course when you are transferred, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on you, so unless you are able to show you can handle the pressure or do this [perform at a top level] over a period of time, and not five or six matches, I advice every player to learn their trade.”

Kudus has contributed to 18 goals this season for Ajax and has been an instrumental figure for the Black Stars.