Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher admits mistake over AFCON comments

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted he was “clumsy” in his remarks about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and admitted that he “got it wrong” after facing backlash.

Carragher sparked controversy by suggesting that AFCON was not a “major tournament” while discussing Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or. He argued that Salah’s bid for the award could be hindered because he was “not playing in a major tournament,” despite excelling for Liverpool.

His comments were widely criticised, with many pointing out that AFCON is Africa’s premier football competition. Addressing the backlash on CBS Sports' Golazo Show, Carragher admitted his mistake.

“Where I got it wrong was, I was clumsy in describing AFCON as not a major tournament. I was trying to explain the merits of Mohamed Salah winning the Ballon d’Or,” he explained.

Carragher clarified that his remarks were meant to highlight how international tournaments outside the World Cup and UEFA Euros have historically carried less weight in Ballon d’Or voting.

“That’s not an opinion, that’s a fact based on who has won the award over the past 40 or 50 years,” he added, acknowledging the historical European bias in voting.

He reiterated his support for Salah’s Ballon d’Or campaign but admitted, “I should have been much more careful with my language. That’s something I’ll reflect on.”

Salah remains a strong contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, with his outstanding form for Liverpool keeping him in the race.