Former Man United star Rio Ferdinand rates Thomas Partey highly

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has expressed admiration for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

He described Partey as a "top player" and revealed that he had recommended the Ghanaian to United before he signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

Ferdinand made the comments during an appearance on the Vibe with FIVE podcast, saying, "I rate Partey. I've done clips that before he went to Arsenal, I was saying Manchester United should buy Partey. I genuinely believe he is a top player."

Partey has been in excellent form for Arsenal this season, scoring three goals in 22 appearances as the Gunners aim to challenge for the Premier League title.