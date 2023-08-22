Former Manchester United defender compares Declan Rice to Ghana legend Michael Essien

Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville says he sees a lot of Michael Essien in new Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

The former West Ham captain won the Man of the Match as the Gunners pipped Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

“What I think he brings to Arsenal’s midfield is power, personality and physicality. Essien brought that to Chelsea. I think that would, for me, be a better example of what I see him as,' Neville said on Sky Sports.

“[Claude] Makelele was the defender, [Frank] Lampard was the goals and Essien, and this is not a criticism by the way, Essien was a brilliant player. I loved him at Chelsea.

“I thought he was outstanding, but he was the power, he was a force in there for three or four years. And for me, I see him more as an Essien. I wouldn’t put him personally in the category of Keane and Vieira.”

Essien enjoyed a successful spell at Chelsea, winning several trophies including the UEFA Champions League.