Kwasi Donsu features for Colorado Rapids in friendly defeat to English giants Arsenal

Former Medeama maestro Kwasi Donsu played 45 minutes for Colorado Rapids in their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in an international friendly on Tuesday night.

Donsu, together with compatriot Ibrahim Yaro were loaned by Colorado Switchbacks to their parent club for the historic friendly against the English giants in Denver.

Donsu, 23, climbed off the bench after the break to play a part in the friendly and battled Arsenal stars Mesut Özil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyeng and Alexandre Lacazette.

17-year-old Bukayo Sako opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 13th minutes before James Olayinka added the second on 28 minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the third goal on 61 minute for the London Club as he deflected home a driven cross with his shoulder.

Arsenal are on a pre-season in the United States of America and played one of four matches to be played in the country.

Donsu, who is on a season-long loan from Ghanaian side Medeama, impressed heavily for Switchbacks parent club Colorado Rapids.