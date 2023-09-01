Former Medeama midfielder Darlington Gyan Fosu joins Bechem United

Former Medeama SC midfielder Darlington Gyan Fosu has secured a move to Bechem United, signing a two-year deal with the club.

The experienced midfielder was part of Medeama's squad that won the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Gyan Fosu's move to Bechem United reportedly comes on the recommendation of the club's head coach, Bismark Kobby-Mensah.

His addition is expected to strengthen Bechem United's midfield for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, which kicks off on September 15, 2023.

Gyan Fosu joins Benjamin Kwesi Asiedu, a goalkeeper from King Faisal, as the latest addition to the Bechem United squad in the current transfer window.

Bechem United will start their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away match against Nsoatreman FC in Nsoatre.