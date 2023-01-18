Former Medeama midfielder Rashid Nortey joins Asante Kotoko on free transfer 

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of midfielder Rashid Nortey on a free transfer.

Nortey has signed two and half year deal with Porcupine Warriors to help them defend their Ghana Premier League title and win the MTN FA Cup this season.

"Rashid has penned two and a half-deal after running down his contract with Medeama SC," Kotoko said.

"Rashid comes with enormous quality and experience and will only improve our team to help us achieve our targets this season."

"We welcome our new signing and wish him all the best."

Nortey ended his six-year association with Medeama on Tuesday.

He joined the Mauve and Yellow in 2017, clocking over 100 appearances in an outstanding spell in Tarkwa.

Both parties have agreed to go separate ways following the expiration of the midfielder's contract.

He joined for an initial three-year deal in 2017 and renewed by a further three-years in 2020.

Nortey was voted Medeama Player of the Season in 2021.