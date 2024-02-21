Former Medeama star Joseph Tetteh-Zutah appointed Manager of GFA Elite Football Academies

Former Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh-Zutah has been appointed as the Manager of the GFA Elite football academies within the Technical Directorate.

With extensive experience in football administration, including roles as an administrator and acting Chief Executive Officer at Medeama SC, as well as Vice President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Tetteh-Zutah brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position.

In his role, Tetteh-Zutah is tasked with ensuring the efficient operation of the academies, with a focus on scouting, training, and developing the country's top talents.

The GFA Elite football academy project has already commenced in Winkogo, Upper East region, with plans for two additional academies to be established in the Ashanti region and Greater Accra region to serve other football zones.

The initiative, which is open to both boys and girls, aims to collaborate with selected Senior High Schools to establish academies across the country, facilitating the screening and placement of players scouted at the junior high school level.

Tetteh-Zutah, an alumnus of the University of Cape Coast, enjoyed a successful playing career with Medeama SC and Young Africans of Tanzania before transitioning into football administration.

His leadership at Medeama SC resulted in the club winning their first Premier League title, along with other accolades such as the MTN FA Cup triumph and Super Cup titles with both Medeama SC and Young Africans.