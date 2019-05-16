Former Medeama star Kwasi Donsu delighted to score debut goal for Colorado Switchbacks

Colorado Switchbacks midfielder Kwasi Donsu has been left thrilled with his debut goal for the side.

The former Medeama star scored a golazo for his side in their 1-0 win over Denver to progress into the next stage of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old was left delighted to have scored his first goal for the side.

"First of all, I want to thank God and our supporters. They always support us," said Switchbacks midfielder, Kwasi Donsu. "It was a good game for me because it was my first goal for the Switchbacks. I'm very happy I scored a goal and we won."he told the club's official website.

Just before halftime, Kwasi Donsu turned and fired a shot from 30 yards into the bottom left corner to give the Switchbacks the lead, in a game which featured former Medeama teammate Ibrahim Yaro.

The Switchbacks controlled the tempo of the game in the second half to see out the 1-0 result and move on to the next round.

The home side needed a lift after their defeat at Las Vegas to jump-start their 2019 season and the Ghanaian star was at hand to offer the required oxygen.