Former Minister of Youth and Sports E.T Mensah dies at 77

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Enoch Teye Mensah has sadly passed on.

The veteran politician died at the age of 77 as a hospital in South Africa, where he was reportedly receiving treatment from his ill health.

The former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Pampram was the first Minister of Youth and Sports in the Fourth Republic, holding the position for the terms served by late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

Honourable E.T Mensah also served as Minister of Education and as well as the Minister of Employment and Social Welfare during the government of the National Democratic Party. He was also a member of the council of state after leaving Parliament in 2016.

He is revered for playing a significant role in Ghana's sports during the 90's as the youth national teams excelled globally.