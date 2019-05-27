Former Morocco star Marouane Chamakh retires from football

Former Arsenal and Morocco forward Marouane Chamakh has retired from active football after last playing for Cardiff City in 2016.

The former Crystal Palace attacker called an end to his career after almost three years without a club. He last played for Cardiff in the Championship against Brighton in 2016.

The player announced his retirement in an interview with beIN Sports.

"Today I can say that I really retired from football," he said.

Chamakh started his career in France, his country of birth where spent eight years with Bordeaux winning one Ligue 1 title and two French League Cups.

He moved to Arsenal in 2010 and went on to make 40 Premier League appearances in three seasons, netting eight goals. Chamakh went on to play for West Ham, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City.

At international level, Chamakh represented France's Under-19s before switching allegiance to Morocco in 2003.

Chamakh helped Morocco finish as runners-up at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations and featured at the next two Nations Cup finals.