Former New Edubiase coach Mustapha Balewa interested in Samartex job

Former New Edubiase boss Mustapha Balewa has shown great interest in becoming the next coach of second-tier side Samartex FC.

Samartex are in the market searching for a coach following the dismissal of Stephen Abugiri last week.

Balewa guided Edubiase to their first-ever promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2009.

“Samartex is one of the clubs I really love to coach. They have everything a coach will need to succeed at the club. I like their structures and everything about them” Balewa is quoted by Footballmadeinghana.com.

” I have already sent my CV to the management of the club. I’m patiently waiting for their response. It will be a dream come true if I get the appointment” he said.

Mustapha Balewa has previously managed King Faisal, Cornerstones and was the assistant of New Edubiase head coach Anthony Commey during the 2016 season in which the club was relegated to the Division One league.