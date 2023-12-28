Former Nigeria captain Mikel Obi affirms Super Eagles' favourite status for AFCON 2023

The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024, has sparked confidence among the Super Eagles, eyeing a fourth championship title.

Mikel John Obi, a pivotal figure in Nigeria's last triumph in 2013, expressed unwavering belief in the team's perennial status as contenders.

“We are always favourites; this is every time we go into the tournament, and it’s no different this time. Everyone knows that we are one of the favourites â€“ not the massive favourite but definitely one of the favourites,” asserted the former captain.

Nigeria's recent football achievements, including Victor Osimhen being named the best African player at the CAF Awards 2023, have further fueled optimism. The Super Eagles, with championship victories in 1980, 1994, and 2013, are eager to add another accolade to their storied history. Mikel emphasized the significance of a fourth AFCON title, considering its potential impact on the nation's football resurgence.

“To be able to do it again will be a massive achievement for us, which I think the country needs right now as well. We need to get our football back where it should be, and by winning this tournament, it will take it back to where it should be,” urged Mikel.

Reflecting on the evolution of the game, Mikel acknowledged substantial changes but expressed confidence in the current squad's abilities, noting a distinct style of play.

“Football has changed dramatically, and I think this group of players are a good young team and play a different brand of football than we did, so let’s hope we can see a good performance from the Nigerian team,” he stated.

The Super Eagles will commence their AFCON 2023 campaign on January 14 against Equatorial Guinea, followed by a showdown with the hosts, Ivory Coast, reminiscent of the 2013 quarter-final. The group stage concludes with a match against Guinea-Bissau on January 22.