Former Nigeria FA boss Amaju Pinnick commends Kurt Okraku's efforts in reviving Ghana football

FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Pinnick has praised the efforts of Kurt Okraku in revitalising Ghanaian football.

Okraku is set to be confirmed as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for another four-year term, running unopposed in Thursday's elections in Tamale.

Pinnick, who is in Ghana to supervise the GFA Elective Congress on behalf of FIFA, believes Okraku deserves a second term as he took the reins at a time when Ghanaian football was in a state of turmoil.

Okraku was elected in 2019, following a controversial documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas that led to the removal of Kwesi Nyantakyi as GFA president and the suspension of the association by authorities. FIFA subsequently appointed a Normalisation Committee to oversee the elections that brought Okraku to power.

Okraku's first year in office was marked by challenges, including the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted football activities worldwide. Despite these difficulties, Pinnick has been impressed by Okraku's leadership and commitment to revitalizing Ghanaian football.

Pinnick's support underscores the belief that Okraku's tenure has been instrumental in rejuvenating football in Ghana after a period of turmoil and uncertainty. His unopposed confirmation for a second term is a testament to the progress made under his leadership and the confidence placed in him by the football community in Ghana.