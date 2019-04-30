Former Nigeria star Jay Jay Okocha singles out Samuel Kuffour as the toughest defender he ever faced

Former Nigeria captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has picked Samuel Osei Kuffuor as the toughest defender he ever played against.

The pair spent some time in the Bundesliga, where Okocha played for Eintracht Frankfurt with the ex-Ghana international featuring for giants Bayern Munich.

The 45-year old told reports on the StarTimes tour in Lagos, he had problems facing defenders from the continent but Kuffuor was the hardest opponent he faced.

“I realised at a very young age that I had a gift to do special things with the ball. My biggest opponent was me. I knew I was in charge when with the ball. But on the toughest defenders I faced, I would say that my African brothers were the ones,' he said.

“We have the same mentality and thought the same way. Osei Kuffour was the toughest of them all. There was a game that he kept following and marking me and I asked him, “O boy, take it easy, look at the way you are breathing down on my neck” and he replied that “sorry I got work to do”. “He brought out the best in me.”