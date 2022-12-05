Former Nigeria star Julius Aghahowa criticises Ghana players after Uruguay defeat

Former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa criticised Ghana's game plan and mentality following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in the World Cup.

Black Stars faced the South Americans in the final Group H match on Friday at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, needing a win or draw to advance to the next round, but instead, they lost.

Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“Ghana got it wrong from the start, there was no spirit of urgency in their play,” Aghahowa told BrilaFM.

“The fire started from the second half when they were already 2-0 down. If they had started that way from the first half, things might have looked differently.

“They were punished, they fought for it but it was not enough to secure a win or even a draw,” He concluded.

While Portugal and South Korea advanced to the knockout round, Ghana and Uruguay both failed to make it out of the group.