Former Nigeria star Mikel reveals paying "crazy amount of money" to kidnappers in 2018

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has revealed that he paid a "crazy amount of money" to secure his father's release from kidnappers in 2018.

The football star's father, Pa Michael, was abducted five years ago with his driver, Ishaya John, along the Markurdi-Enugu road while on their way from Jos, Plateau State.

In an interview with Dubai Eye 103.8 Sport, Mikel narrated how he was informed about his father's abduction just four hours before Nigeria's final World Cup match against Argentina in 2018. A family member called and instructed him to contact the kidnappers on a designated number, which he did, and subsequently was ordered to pay a ransom.

Mikel, who was emotionally distraught by the news, had to put it aside and play the match. "I was confused. I did not know what to do but, in the end, I knew that I could not let 180 million Nigerians down. I had to shut it out of my head and go and represent my country first," he said.

He also said that the kidnappers threatened to shoot his father instantly if he reported to the authorities or told anybody. "They [the kidnappers] said listen, we know, it is Mikel he would pay. If he doesn't, we are going to shoot his dad. They said they had nothing to lose. They would shoot my dad and dump him somewhere," Mikel recounted.

The former Chelsea midfielder went on to say that he negotiated with the kidnappers on the phone and eventually paid a "crazy amount of money" to secure his father's release. Mikel also revealed that he has not shared the story with his children, who are still young, but plans to do so when they are older.

The incident happened five years ago, and Pa Michael and his driver were rescued by operatives who acted on intelligence information. A gun duel ensued which forced the kidnappers to abandon their victims inside the forest.

Mikel, who currently plays for Kuwaiti club Kuwait SC, is a former Chelsea midfielder and a two-time Premier League winner. He also won the Champions League with the London club in 2012.