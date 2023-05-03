Former Nottingham Forest midfielder suggests Sam Surridge's absence affecting scrutiny on Andre Ayew

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis McGugan has suggested that the lack of game time for Sam Surridge is putting added pressure on Ghana star Andre Ayew.

McGugan believes that Surridge is not trusted to the same degree as Ayew by manager Steve Cooper, and this is leading to scrutiny on the under-fire forward.

Cooper's decision to bring Ayew on for Taiwo Awoniyi in the second half of Forest's recent game against Brentford has been criticised by fans, who felt that Ayew had a poor game. However, McGugan believes that Ayew did not play too badly, and the increased focus on him is due to the absence of Surridge.

Speaking on the Garibaldi Red podcast, McGugan said, "More so now, I think the discarding of Surridge is having an impact on Ayew. He's not being played and the question is always asked, why not? People are frustrated and it pinpoints things on Ayew. If you didn't have a player fans feel is a better option, I don't think you'd always have this focus on Ayew."

Surridge, 24, has played just 63 minutes of first team football since the January transfer window closed, while Ayew, 34, who played for Cooper at Swansea, has had 306 minutes. McGugan believes that the verdict on Ayew is now in with fans firmly in Surridge's camp after the valuable role he played in winning promotion.

"There's obviously a breakdown somewhere, whether it's at the training ground or tactically. There's something there we aren't privy to with Surridge not playing. That puts pressure on the manager because fans want their player to be picked. The manager is aware of that and going his way with what he sees. When you talk about trust, it's obviously there massively. He has a really good connection with the manager," added McGugan.

Forest currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, with four games left to play.