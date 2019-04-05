Former Orlando Pirates forward Bernard Morrison in search of new club after returning to South Africa

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison has returned to South Africa in search of a new club after leaving Congolese side DC Motema Pembe.

According to the former Orlando Pirates player, he has unfinished business in the Absa Premiership, hence his return to the country.

Morrison left Pirates and returned to DR Congo, after snubbing a move to Chippa United, at the start of the season.

He had just gotten into his stride when he was derailed by injury and fell out of favour at The Buccaneers, who were looking to offload him to The Chilli Boys, along with defender Thabo Matlaba.

"I’m back in South Africa now, and I feel that I’ve got unfinished business in the PSL, so I figured I’d come back to continue what I started,” Morrison tells KickOff.com.

“I’ve always wanted to play in Europe, but I think it would be good to develop myself in the South African league because of how professional and competitive it is.

“So, I’m looking forward to returning to the PSL. Right now, I’m a free agent and I’m open to offers.”

The 26-year-old, who spent two seasons at Pirates, says he is back in Johannesburg and ideally would like to find a club where he previously settled, but also mentions his hope is to compete for silverware.

“I’d like to join a club that’s competing for silverware. For now, I’m in Joburg. I’ve previously been based in Joburg, so I’d be very happy to stay here,” Morrison adds.

“But I wouldn’t mind Cape Town either, it’s been a city I’ve wanted to experience, so that would be nice too.”

Reports have linked him to Cape Town City, although he refuses to divulge any details thereof, while he also doesn’t rule out rekindling the interest from Chippa.

“I had no problem with Chippa, he was just supposed to talk to me before but instead they announced the signing without us agreeing anything,” he explains.

“But we sorted it out, that payment was cancelled for the use of my images, and I wouldn’t have a problem [going there] as long as they can pay and provide me with what I need.”