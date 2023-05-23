Former players could lead Ghana Football Association in the future, says PFAG official

Yussif Chibsah, the Head of Player Relations at the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has expressed confidence that a former player will eventually be elected as the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In an interview with Joy Sports, Chibsah, who is a former midfielder for Asante Kotoko, believes that the time will come when a GFA president will emerge from within the ranks of the PFAG.

Chibsah acknowledged the possibility, stating, "There is a possibility [of a former football player leading the GFA] because ex-footballers are still investing and following football. They have the passion for football so we cannot rule out the possibility entirely." He emphasized that ex-footballers who are still involved in the sport and have the passion for it could potentially step up to lead the association. However, Chibsah also noted that aspiring GFA presidents need to adhere to the established procedures and regulations.

Highlighting the importance of following the proper channels, Chibsah said, "Football is a sport governed by rules and regulations. The football house over there has its own constitution and statutes. If any ex-footballer has the ambition to lead, the person might as well start preparing himself as to how to become an FA president. It requires more than just being a former footballer."

The call for greater involvement of ex-footballers in football administration has gained momentum in Ghana. Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah recently advocated for ex-footballers to participate in various levels of football administration.

However, an Executive Member of the GFA responded to Appiah's comments, emphasising the need for individuals to follow the proper processes before being considered for such positions.