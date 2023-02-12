Former Premier League manager Chris Hughton named head coach of Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association announced on Sunday that Chris Hughton has been named the new head coach of the Black Stars.

The position became available in December following the resignation of Otto Addo and after a thorough search, the association decided to entrust the job to Hughton, who boasts a wealth of experience having managed in the Premier League.

Hughton will be assisted by George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, both of whom previously served as assistants to Otto Addo.

"The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties," a statement on GFA website read.

"The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament."

"Mr. Hughton has been the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months."

"The GFA has also decided to maintain Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani."

"The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar."

"Details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course."

The new coach brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as a technical advisor for the team during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With his extensive knowledge and experience, Hughton is poised to lead the Black Stars to success.